Watch the Making of the Louis Vuitton Fall 2011 Ad Campaign

The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2011 ad campaign was one of the first of the season to be released, and Marc Jacobs took a few moments on set at the shoot in Brooklyn to chat about the images and the inspiration behind them. Shot by Steven Meisel and starring a crop of young models that includes Daphne Groeneveld, Fei Fei Sun and Anais Pouliot, the designer decided that the story of the season would star “antique cars, little dogs and fresh-faced young women.” The label carried on its tradition of travel and luxury in the campaign, while putting a moderneven a little naughtytwist on the concept. “Wherever [our girl’s] going, she’s dressed in style this season by Louis Vuitton,” Jacobs explained.

Video via The Telegraph