Watch The Making of Jennifer Lawrence’s Miss Dior Handbag Campaign

For someone who often admits she’s still getting up to speed on all things style, it seems Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is doing okay for herself on the fashion front. In October, the 22-year-old “Silver Linings Playbook” star was tapped by Dior to be the next face of its younger-skewing Miss Dior handbag line, and has since worn gowns from the label’s Haute Couture collections to nearly every awards show this season, incluing Sunday’s Oscars, where she took home the prize for Best Actress (and also took a tumble in her princess-style gown—oops).

Last week, we got a look at Lawrence’s first Dior ad and while the images striking, the actress is almost unrecognizable. Today, a behind-the-scenes video surfaced that features Jennifer talking about the label interspersed with behind-the-scenes clips from the campaign shoot.

Watch the video above and let us know if you think Jennifer Lawrence was the right choice to front Miss Dior!

