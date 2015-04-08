You Have to See Madonna’s New Video Clip For ‘Ghosttown’

Madonna‘s new video for track “Ghosttown” has just hit YouTube, and the 56-year-old star looks predictably flamboyant–and even more predictably, pretty incredible.

Dressed as a vampire-inspired circus ring leader–complete with cape, hat, and strangely, a grill–Madonna swings a golf club while traversing a post-apocalyptic city. Terrence Howard makes a guest appearance in the clip, hunting down the pop star with a rifle in the ruins.

“Ghosttown” was scheduled to premiere on Meerkat last night, but disappointed fans when it didn’t. Regardless, the video found its way online today, so watch it for yourself below.

The “Ghosttown” track is included on Madonna’s 13th studio album, Rebel Heart, which the pop star is going on a world tour to promote, kicking off in Miami in August.