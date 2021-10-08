Here’s How to Watch Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Concert For Free to See Her as Her Alter Ego

If you’re a Madonna superfan, you may want to know how to watch Madonna’s “Madame X” film online for free to see her as her secret agent alter ego.

Madonna‘s “Madame X” concept film chronicles her worldwide Madame X Tour, which ran for 75 dates from 2019 to 2020. The film was shot at Madonna’s Madame X Tour stops in Lisbon, Portugal in 2020. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2021, Madonna explained why she decided to film her 11th concert tour for her fans. “There was nothing between me and the crowd, and that was an incredible experience,” she said. “I needed to document that — the process, the rehearsals, the show itself, what was in my mind, what inspires certain songs. It’s a different show, it’s a different time in my life.”

Nuno Xico, who directed the documentary alongside Sasha Kasiuha, also explained that concept film is more than just a concert, with songs about gun control, minorities, women and the LGBTQIA+ community. “If you distill the songs, those themes are already there, so to bring those themes [to the film] was easy,” Xico said. “Madonna is political.” As for what it was like to work with Madonna herself, Xico called the collaboration “intense” and “exciting.” “It’s great. You get to work with someone who has a unique point of view and a unique experience,” Xico said. “It’s really inspiring, honestly. We’re definitely lucky to be able to work with someone like Madonna.”

Madonna—who told THR that “artists are here to disturb the peace”—described her work ethic as leaving “no stone unturned” and explained that “Madame X” is essentially a story of her life. “Pay attention to detail, to leave no stone unturned, to keep pushing until you get to what you feel is the best possible,” she said.. “Madame X … is me telling a story about my life.”

What is Madonna “Madame X” about?

“Madame X” is a documentary concert film that chronicles Madonna’s Madame X Tour, which consisted of 75 dates across the world and ran from September 2019 in New York City to March 2020 in Paris. The concept film—which supports Madonna’s 14th studio album, Madame X—was filmed in 2020 at Madonna’s Madame X Tour stops in Lisbon, Portugal. The movie—first premiered at the Paradise Club on top of the Times Square Edition hotel in New York City—sees Madonna take on the persona of Madame X, a secret agent who travels around the world as she fights for freedom. To celebrate the release of “Madame X”, which is co-directed by Nuno Xico and Sasha Kasiuha, Madonna also released a limited-edition merch collection that consists of hoodies, matching sets and more items.

When does Madonna “Madame X” come out?

Madonna “Madame X” is available to stream on Paramount Plus on Friday, October 7, 2021.

How to watch Madonna “Madame X” online for free

So how can one watch Madonna “Madame X” online for free? Lucky for you, Paramount Plus offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to stream Madonna “Madame X” at no cost. Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial and what else comes with it.

The best way to watch Madonna’s “Madame X” film online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch “Madame X” at no cost. Along with “Madame X,” Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Madonna’s “Madame X” film online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9l99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching Madonna’s “Madame X” concert for free

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.