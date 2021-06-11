‘Love, Victor’ Is Back For Season 2—Here’s How to Watch the New Season For Free

If you loved Love, Simon, you may want to know how to watch Love, Victor for free. Love, Victor, which premiered on Hulu in 2020, a television spinoff of the 2018 movie Love, Simon, which is based on the 2015 novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Like Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows a closeted teenager at a high school where no one knows he’s gay. Unlike Simon, however, Love, Victor, which centers on a Colombian and Puerto Rican family in Atlanta, deals also with Victor’s family’s background affects their reaction to his sexuality.

“He was always written Latino, but he wasn’t originally written Puerto Rican. Originally he was written Mexican. But myself and Ana [Ortiz] and Isabella [Ferreira], we’re all Puerto Rican. James [Martinez] is Colombian. Mateo [Fernandez] is the only Mexican person. So the writers decided to make it a Puerto Rican-Colombian family instead,” Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, told StyleCaster in 2020. “I was so freaking excited [when I read that Victor was Latino.] I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is so freaking sick.’ Then when they changed it to Puerto Rican, I was even more excited because I was like, ‘Yo! Those are my people.!’”

Though Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu. The show was originally planned for Disney+. While the reason why the show switched streaming services isn’t known, Cimino feels like Hulu is a better fit for the series regardless. “I was really excited. I felt like Love, Victor was better suited on Hulu than Disney+ because it’s targeted at a little bit older of an audience that understands subject matter a little more,” he said. “We don’t have to worry about a 5-year-old child stumbling upon the show and no one being there to explain what these things are to them. I feel like sometimes, if that discussion hasn’t been had with your child before, this is a new thing and it can be quite confusing.”

Love, Victor premiered on Hulu in June 2020. The second season premiered in June 2021. If you can’t wait to know more about Victor’s love life, read on ahead for how to watch Love, Victor for free.

For those who are in love with Love, Victor as much as us, below are a couple little-known ways to watch Love, Victor for free. Read on for how to do so.

Hulu Free Trial

The easiest way to watch Love, Victor online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Love, Victor—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Love, Victor before committing to a subscription.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Love, Victor online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Love, Victor online for free. The package ends in May 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu.

