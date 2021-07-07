Here’s How to Watch ‘Love Island’ US to See if the Americans Crack on as Well as the Brits

We got a text! If you love the OG version of Love Island, you may want to know how to watch Love Island US online for free to see if the Americans crack on as well as the Brits.

The original version of Love Island, Love Island UK, premiered in 2005 on ITV. The show was rebooted in 2015 for ITV2 and has since become an international phenomenon that has led to dozens of spinoffs in countries like Australia, South Africa, Spain and, of course, the United States. (Click here for how to watch Love Island UK in the US.)

Love Island US premiered in 2019 and has since aired two seasons. The third season premieres on July 7, 2021. While Love Island US, is nowhere close to the megahit the UK series is, the American version still has its own flavor and style that make it worth watching for any Love Island superfan. Want to know how to watch Love Island US online for free? Read on ahead.

How does Love Island work?

If you’re new to the series, here’s how Love Island works: The show starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within moments of meeting each other, the contestants must couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other, such as a classic Love Island game where they have to transfer food from their mouth to their partner’s. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island US, that prize is $100,000. However, the money doesn’t go to both members of the couple. It goes to one person at random. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves.

When does Love Island US air?

Love Island US season 3 premiered on July 7 and airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Who is the Love Island US host?

The Love Island US host is model Arielle Vandenberg, who has hosted the series since season 1. The show is narrated by comedian Matthew Hoffman.

Where is Love Island US filmed?

Love Island US season 3 is filmed in Ninole, Hawaii. Season 2 was filmed in quarantine at The Cromwell in Las Vegas, while season 1 was filmed in Fiji.

How to watch Love Island US online for free

So how can you watch Love Island US online for free? Ahead are various free trials to watch Love Island US season 3 at little to no cost.

Paramount+ is one of the best ways to stream Love Island US. The site, which is CBS’ exclusive streaming service, allows users both to watch Love Island US episodes live on CBS as they air and stream new episodes after they air on TV. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial on its site, as well as on Amazon. The service costs $4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which means they pay just $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Along with Love Island US, Paramount+ also has more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $4.99 per month

Another way to watch Love Island US is Sling. The live TV service allows users to watch episodes of Love Island US live as they air on CBS. Along with CBS, Sling also offers more than 30 channels including FX, CNN and AMC, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. The service has a seven-day free trial and costs just $10 for the first month. After that, prices start at $35 per month, which equals to just over a $1 per month.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $10 per month

If you have Hulu, Hulu+ With Live TV is how to watch shows like Love Island UK online. Like Hulu, Hulu+ With Live TV offers the same streaming library of more than 43,000 TV show episodes, 1,650 shows and 2,500 movies. The difference is that Hulu+ With Live TV lets users watch more than 75 channels live, including CBS to stream Love Island US, as well as offers 50 hours of DVR storage. The service also offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99

Fubo is another way to watch Love Island US live. The live TV service is one of the most expansive with more than 100 channels, including CBS to stream Love Island US. Fubo also offers between 250 to 1,000 hours of DVR storage so subscribers can record their favorite shows and watch them later if they can’t catch them live. The service offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99 per month.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99

Love Island US airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

