Here’s How to Watch ‘Loki’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss All the Surprise Marvel Cameos

If you loved WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you may want to know how to watch Loki online free, so you don’t miss Disney+’s third original Marvel TV series.

The show follows Loki (Tom Hiddleton), Thor’s adopted brother and the God of Mischief as he travels through time. The series, which also stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, is set amid the events of Avengers: Endgame after Loki steals the Tesseract from the Avengers and is sent to a mysterious organization known as the Time Variance Authority, which exists outside of time and space and monitor’s the universe’s timeline. The TVA presents Loki with a choice: Either be erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. And so Loki chooses the latter and becomes trapped in his own crime thriller as he travels through time and alters human history.

And so that’s what Loki is about. Ahead is when it’s out on Disney Plus, how many episodes it is and how to watch Loki online for free if you meet the correct conditions. Find out how to watch Loki online for free ahead.

When is Loki‘s release date?

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 9, 2021.

How many episodes is Loki?

Loki is six episodes.

Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to watch shows like Loki at no cost. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans and enrolled before May 31, 2021, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Loki for free.

