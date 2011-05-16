Watch The Littlest Olsen In Her Cannes Debut

Elizabeth Olsen may have a set of very famous (and stylish) twins as her older sisters, but don’t expect her to live in their shadows. The 22-year-old actress got quite a bit of attention over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, not only for her gorgeous red carpet looks designed by The Row, but also for the haunting, powerful performance she gives in her upcoming film Martha Marcy May Marlene, which screened on Sunday evening.

So, not only can the girl dress, she can actwe bet her older siblings are so proud! With Mary-Kate and Ashley there to guide and outfit her, the littest Olsen will surely follow in thier size 6, Christian Louboutin-clad footsteps.

Watch her movie’s trailer below.