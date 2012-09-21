Watch Lindsay Lohan Drink, Yell and Throw Things in the “Liz & Dick” Trailer

They say that in every actress’ career, they have one role that defines them. We always thought Lindsay Lohan‘s would be her iconic turn as Cady Heron in Mean Girls, but with the release of the first trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopic Liz & Dick, we think we spoke too soon.

While many were skeptical that Lindsay would be able to fill Liz’s Swarovski-encrusted shoes, people seem to forget just how much these two have in common. Yes, obviously we’re not suggesting that Mean Girls or Freaky Friday were as important to the film industry as Cleopatra or Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but let’s face it: Both starlets made (or in Lohan’s case, continue to make) headlines for their dramatic booze and drug-fueled antics.

You may say that Lohan is over-acting in the preview above, but we think she may have hit the nail on the head. Of course, we haven’t seen the whole movie yet — but we have faith. Oh, and the moment at the end where someone inquires, “You just ended your fourth marriage?” to which she responds, “Ugh, who’s counting?” is just too good to be true.

Watch it and let us know what you think!