Watch Lindsay Lohan Act Badly in Campy 1950s-Style “The Canyons” Trailer

Everyone’s favorite tabloid empress Lindsay Lohan‘s upcoming flick “The Canyons” isn’t a 1950s-style black and white picture, but its latest sneak peek is. In fact, the film is set in modern-day L.A., not that you’d know it from the previously-released trailer, which was done in a 1970s grindhouse style, and another clip is reportedly on the way that’s a riff on ’60s sex comedies. Why? We have no idea. But one thing’s for sure: These gimmicky trailers aren’t exactly revving us up to shell out for tickets. (Nor are they doing much to convince us LiLo is capable of acting—even satirically).

This particular clip—which opens with a ha-ha bit about the movie being directed by the “never-nominated” Paul Schrader and written by the “Twitter-obsessed” Bret Easton Ellis—gives us a peek at the life of Tara (Lohan), “a sensuous woman torn between two loves!” Those loves are Christian (played by real-life porn star James Deen) and Ryan (Broadway darling Nolan Funk). In true Easton Ellis form, “The Canyons” essentially follows a group of oversexed 20-somethings romping it up in L.A. and getting into all kinds of trouble. Not to far off for LiLo, eh?

According to Filmstage: [“The Canyons”] is not “The Hills” … [it’s] a contemporary L.A. noir from director Paul Schrader, writer Bret Easton Ellis, and producer Braxton Pope about the dangers of sexual obsession and ambition, both personally and professionally, among a group of young people in their 20′s and how one chance meeting connected to the past unravels all of their lives, resulting in deceit, paranoia, cruel mind games and ultimately violence.”

What do you think? Will “The Canyons” flop, or will Lindsay Lohan win an Oscar for her role as Tara? (Just kidding).