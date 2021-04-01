Stabler Is Back—Here’s How to Watch the Anticipated ‘Law & Order’ Crossover For Free

If you’re excited for the return of Detective Elliot Stabler, you may want to know how to watch Law and Order online for free to catch the crossover between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its Stabler-led spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The Law & Order premiered on NBC in September 1990 and ran for 12 seasons until its end in May 2010. The show, which has led to more than six spinoffs, followed a group of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigated a crime, usually murder. The first half hour would be the investigation, with the second half hour showing the prosecution of the defendant by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Though each Law & Order spinoff has its differences, each show, for the most part, follows a similar format.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is by far the most successful spinoff from the franchise, premiered in September 1999 with Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, two detectives in the Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department. The show, which has been on the air for more than 22 seasons, has won over 33 Emmys, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Hargitay.

In May 2011, Meloni left SVU after 12 seasons as Detective Stabler. However, that wasn’t the end of Stabler’s story. Meloni returned to the role in April 2021 with the premiere of the Stabler-led Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The show premiered with a crossover between SVU and Organized Crime. If you’re a diehard fan of the franchise, you may want to know how to watch Law & Order for free. Ahead are some ways to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU at no cost.

When does Law & Order: Special Victims Unit air?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 22 premiered on November 12, 2020, and airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

When does Law & Order: Organized Crime air?

Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered on April 1, 2021, and airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

How to watch Law & Order for free

Ahead are various free trials to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime and other Law & Order spinoffs online for free, whether you want to watch episodes live, the next day or binge-watch past seasons.

Peacock

If you can wait until the next day to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime or SVU, Peacock is one of the most affordable options. The service, which is free to sign up, offers thousands of hours of NBC Universal shows including Law & Order and its spinoffs. All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email. Unfortunately, Peacock’s free plan doesn’t allow users to watch next-day episodes. If you want to watch new episodes of Law & Order the day after they air, you’ll need to sign up for either Peacock Premium (which costs $5.99 per month and has ads) or Peacock Premium Plus (which costs $9.99 per month and is ad-free) to watch next day episodes of current NBC shows. Both plans also offer seven-day free trials to test them out before you subscribe. It’s not the same as watching Law & Order live, but it’s much, much cheaper.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: Free to $9.99 per month

Hulu+ With Live TV

If you want to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime live, Hulu+ with Live TV is one of the best options. The service allows subscribers to watch NBC live, so they can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU at the same time that it airs across the country. Hulu+ With Live TV, which offers a seven-day free trial, also allows users to watch new episodes of Organized Crime and SVU the next day in case fans missed them when they aired. The service also has a catalogue of the past 22 seasons of SVU for those who want to binge-watch old seasons.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Sling

Sling is one of the more affordable options to watch Law & Order live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch NBC live, so they can catch Law & Order as it airs on TV. The service doesn’t have a catalogue of past Law & Order episodes, but it’s one of the better options if you’re caught up and just need to watch new episodes.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $35+ per month

Fubo

Fubo is another option to watch Law & Order live online. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch NBC live as Law & Order airs on TV. Though Fubo doesn’t offer a catalogue of past Law & Order episodes, the service does have more than 120 channels and allows users to record up to 250 hours of DVR footage.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

