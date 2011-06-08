Watch Lady Gaga Call Anna Wintour ‘Bitch’ In CFDA Speech!

You’ve probably seen (and heard) by now that Lady Gaga made quite a stir at the CFDA Awards on Monday. She wore a Mugler dress that was “too large” to fit inside the press room, switched out the skirt for a studded bustier and thong when she accepted her Fashion Icon award, and showed up late-night at the Boom Boom Room for Nicola Formichetti‘s party in nothing but a sheer black body stockingwith strategically placed opaque panels, of course. This demure ensemble can be seen above.

Stephen Gan, Mother Monster’s editor at V magazine, presented her with the award, and she was almost moved to tears. She goes on to gush about her 19-year-old sister Natali who is a freshman at Parsons, her best friend-slash-stylist Formichetti and Anna Wintour, who apparently sent Gaga a text message to notify her of her win. When the singer replied with, “Yes, bitch, we did it,” the editrix promplty countered, “How lovely.”

The CFDA just posted the speech in it’s entirety, and it’s a quite endearing thing to watch. Except for the part where Gaga admits she tried to bring a rat named Black Jesus to the ceremony as a tribute to New York, but the guards wouldn’t let him in. Ew.