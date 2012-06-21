Watch Kristen Stewart’s First NSFW Scene in “On the Road”

It was only a matter of time before this day was here.

Despite playing a stripper in the little scene Welcome to the Rileys and a drug addled Joan Jett in The Runaways, Kristen Stewart has never done a nude scene. However, it seemed like K-Stew was waiting until the right art-house flick came along and swept her off of her feet, as today we have been graced with a sneak peek from the upcoming On The Road which shows her in a very compromising position.

Based off of the classic novel On the Road by beatnik icon Jack Kerouac, the film follows the misadventures of K-Stew, Sam Riley and Garrett Hedlund as they journey across the United States. In this particular scene, K-Stew seems to be completely naked in the car and, er, enjoying the company of the other passengers.

Well, we guess this is growing up! Bella Swan has officially shed her youth and become a woman on camera. If you’re curious and can’t wait for the film to be widely released (it premiered at Cannes in May), click here to check out the NSFW action.