Here’s How to Watch ‘King Richard’ For Free to See Will Smith as Serena & Venus’ Dad

If you’ve ever wondered how Serena and Venus Williams became the GOATs they are today, you may want to know how to watch King Richard online for free.

King Richard stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The movie, which is based on the true story of Serena and Venus’ childhood, follows Richard as he coaches his young daughters from Compton, California, to become the sports icons beloved by thousands of fans across the world. In an Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Serena explained why she and Venus wanted their dad to be the focus of their family’s story. “There’s a scene where my dad says…Well, Will says that you’re doing this for every Black girl. And that really hit me in a different way because obviously at the time we didn’t know,” she said. She continued, “There are so many ways to tell this story. But I think telling it through my dad was the best way because he had the idea. He knew how to do it,” she said.

In an interview with GQ in 2021, Serena also opened up about how her father was “before his time.” “My dad was and still is way before his time. You see, when someone is different—when they don’t act or look how a person assumed they would—the first reaction is often fear,” she said. “They think, How do we break them? My dad anticipated that, but he would not allow himself or his family to be broken.” She also told Refinery29 in 2021 about how she and her sister, Venus, wouldn’t be the tennis players they are today if it wasn’t for their father. “There would be no Venus and Serena if it wasn’t for Richard,” she said. “He’s always thinking on a different level. Even now, he is always thinking five steps above everyone else. And the way he taught tennis with techniques, the way he pushed myself and my sister, it was a great opportunity to tell his story.”

So how can one watch King Richard online for free? Read on for how to stream Serena and Venus’ movie about their father at no cost.

When does King Richard premiere?

King Richard premieres on Friday, November 19, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.

How to watch King Richard online for free

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the King Richard cast?

The King Richard cast includes Will Smith as Richard Williams; Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Price; Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams; and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. Read on for the full King Richard cast.

Will Smith as Richard Williams

Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Price

Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams

Tony Goldwyn as Paul Cohen

Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci

Dylan McDermott as Will Hodges

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew as Tunde Price

Danielle Lawson as Isha Price

Layla Crawford as Lyndrea Price

Andy Bean as Laird Stabler

Kevin Dunn as Vic Braden

Craig Tate as Bells

Vaughn W. Hebron as Monsta

King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Serena and Venus Williams, read their father Richard Williams’ 2017 memoir, Black and White: The Way I See It. The book follows Richard’s life from his impoverished childhood in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1940s to the father of two of the greatest tennis players of all time: Serena and Venus Williams. . “I still feel really close to my father,” Serena says in the book. “We have a great relationship. There is an appreciation. There is a closeness because of what we’ve been through together, and a respect.” Black and White: The Way I See it is described as a story about how a “self-made man” with an “indomitable spirit” made it all possible for himself and his family.

