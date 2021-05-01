Yes, the Kentucky Derby Is Still On in 2021—Here’s How to Watch it Online for Free

The 147th run for the roses is happening very, very soon. Lucky for you, there are ways to watch the Kentucky Derby online for free, so you don’t miss the most exciting two minutes in sports!

The Kentucky Derby will be looking a little different this year—there will be reduced admission and socially distanced groups at the Churchill Downs racetrack, for starters—but most things are going right as planned. Unlike 2020, this year’s running is taking place during its traditional scheduling spot in May. And even if you haven’t nabbed a ticket to the race in Louisville this season, you can still don your derby hat for a viewing of the race at home as it airs live. Don’t worry, cord-cutters; you have options!

For everything you need to know about watching the Kentucky Derby online for free, just keep on reading—and get ready to stream with a mint julep in your glass. It doesn’t get better than that!

What time does the Kentucky Derby start in 2021?

The 2021 Kentucky Derby will air on May 1, with coverage from 12:30 to 2:30 PM ET on NBC Sports and from 2:30 to 7:30 PM ET on NBC. The official post time for the Derby is set for approximately 6:57 PM ET, as the riders are expected to mount their horses for the run at 6:30 PM ET. The race will be over fast, though—so it’s recommended you tune in well ahead of time so you don’t accidentally miss anything.

How can I stream the Kentucky Derby live for free?

No cable? No problem. Here are all the ways to stream Kentucky Derby coverage as it airs live on NBC Sports and NBC.

Hulu With Live TV offers NBC and NBC Sports along with many other channels. While the service costs $64.99 a month, new subscribers can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby for free with Hulu’s 7-day free trial offer—just make sure to cancel your subscription before your trial period is up if you decide not to stick with the service.

FuboTV is another great option for sports streaming, as it includes channels like NBC Sports and NBC. Like Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV offers a Family package $64.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, giving new subscribers plenty of time to catch the running of the horses live at the 2021 Kentucky Derby online.

