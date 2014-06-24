Watch Kendall Jenner Dance In New Givenchy Campaign Video

Yes, Kendall Jenner is now a major model, and we all just need to sit down and accept it. The latest evidence? One of the youngest members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is now starring in Givenchy’s fall 2014 campaign video (she’s also in the print ad campaign) alongside the likes of models Jamie Bouchert and Mariacarla Boscono.

In an interesting twist, Jenner isn’t the only famous kid to make an appearance—Peter Brant II (son of ’90s supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire media tycoon Peter M. Brant) also appears in the campaign and video.

Watch the video below (Jenner first makes an appearance at the five second mark) and let us know what you think of her moves!