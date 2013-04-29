Watch Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s New Short Film

Last month, news broke that Karl Lagerfeld would be sitting in the director’s chair once again, this time to helm a short film starring Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel. Now, the first preview is here! The short, which is titled “Once Upon a Time…,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first ever Chanel boutique—located in Deauville, France.

Obviously, playing the iconic Coco Chanel is no easy feat—but from the looks of the teaser, we think that Knightley is perfect for the part. And given Lagerfeld’s directing experience, which includes a 2011 advertisement for Magnum ice cream starring Rachel Bilson and a slew of fashion films like “Public Garden” (which starred Lindsey Wixson and Brad and Hudson Kroenig), we trust that he brought out Knightley’s best.

“Once Upon a Time…” will premiere on May 8 during Chanel’s highly anticipated Cruise collection event in Singapore. Watch the new Chanel short film above and let us know your thoughts!