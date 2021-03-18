The Final ‘KUWTK’ Season Is Here—This Is How You Can Watch Season 20 For Free

Bible. If you’ve been a fan of KUWTK for the past 14 years, you may want to know how to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online for free to not miss season 20 a.k.a. its final season.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007 as a reality TV show centered on the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. The show, which is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, is also credited for the Kardashian-Jenners’ current fame and success, which includes various beauty brands (KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics), fashion lines (Good American), lifestyle sites (Poosh) and a combined net worth in the billions.

In an Instagram post in September 2020, Kim announced that KUWTK will end in 2021 after 20 seasons on air. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

It’s unclear why the Kardashians-Jenners decided to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians now, but it may be because of their new deal with Hulu. In December 2020, Disney announced that the Kardashian-Jenners had signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to create content starting in late 2021. OK! magazine reported at the time that the deal is worth a “fortune more” than what the Kardashians made at E!. According to TMZ, the Kardashian-Jenners were paid $150 million for the last five seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

So that’s the history of KUWTK in a nutshell. Read on for how to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online for free to not miss season 20. Bible, you won’t want to miss the end of KUWTK.

When does Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premiere?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premieres on March 18 at 8 p.m. on E!.

When does Keeping Up With the Kardashians air?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online for free

Below are various ways and free trials to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online for free to not miss season 20. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Sling is the most affordable option to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, offers more than 30 channels (including E!) and costs $30 per month, less than half what other live TV providers cost.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Unfortunately, you can’t watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live on Peacock. But if you’ve never seen the show or want to re-watch the past 19 seasons before you dive into season 20, Peacock is the most affordable option. The ad-based service allows users to watch past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for free. All you need to do is sign up for a free account. If you don’t want to watch ads or want access to more NBC Universal content (the parent company that owns E!), Peacock also offers seven-day free trials for its Premium and Premium Plus plans.

Free trial: 7 days for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus

Prices start at $0 per month

Like Peacock, Hulu‘s base plan also doesn’t allow users to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live. Unlike other NBC Universal shows, the service also doesn’t offer next-day streaming. That said, Hulu has all 19 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashian available for fans to binge-watch before they start the final season. The service offers a seven-day free trial and prices start at $5.99 per month.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $5.99 per month

If you want to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 live, Hulu+ With Live TV may be the option for you. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians as it airs around the country at the same time as everyone else. Viewers who miss the episode live can also stream it.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

Fubo is another option to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online live. The service offers a seven-day free trial and includes more than 100 channels, including E!.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

