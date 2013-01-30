Watch Kate Upton and Usher in Mercedes-Benz’s Super Bowl Ad

Model Kate Upton has, um, upped her already high profile this week, thanks to Monday’s announcement that she would be the face of footwear designer Sam Edelman’s latest campaign. Now, the 20-year-old blonde bombshell’s influence is about to extend thanks to her starring role in a buzzy Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl commercial.

Upton appears in the advertisement alongside Usher and actor Willem Dafoe (odd, we know). Dafoe is pretty much typecast as a Satanic character who preys upon a random guy who’s caught ogling Benz’s latest model, the CLA. Dafoe corners him, stating, “Make a deal with me kid and you can have the car and everything that goes along with it.” What exactly comes with it? A major red carpet moment with Upton on his arm, of course!

Take a look at the ad above and let us know—is making a deal with the devil worth it for a date with Kate Upton?