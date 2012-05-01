Watch Kate Upton Do A Really Questionable ‘Cat Daddy’ Dance For Terry Richardson

It’s been a hot minute since I’ve written about my favorite pervy fashion photographer/friend to the stars, Mister Terry Richardson. The New York City icon is still alive and well, he’s just been off my radar for a minute. As you may or may not know, Terry’s Diary is Terry’s Tumblr, where he posts behind-the-scenes shots from his famed photo shoots. His latest involves Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton, who you can also see writhing around as she massacres a burger in the Carl’s Jr. ad campaigns.

She didn’t just pose for the photog — she danced for him. In fact, her dance even has a name: It’s apparently called the “Cat Daddy.” Sigh. I don’t exactly know how to feel, but I guess I’m a fan. Drop it low, girl.

Watch the video below for a look at the “Cat Daddy” in action.