Watch Karlie Kloss Bounce Around To Promote The Upcoming Target x Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection

If anyone’s in the holiday spirit, it’s us. Which explains why we couldn’t stop watching the just-released commercial for the epic upcoming CFDA x Target x Neiman Marcus collection featuring none other than model du jour, Karlie Kloss.

With the highly anticipated collection hitting both Target and Neiman Marcus stores (and websites!) December 1, there’s nothing like watching Kloss leap, jump, and obviously pose to get us geared up for the exclusive offerings from some of our favorite designers like DVF, Jason Wu, and Marc Jacobs.

Get a preview of the pieces here and watch the video above!