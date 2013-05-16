Kanye West Goes On Another Wild Rant At Surprise Show: Watch

Kanye West gave a surprise performance last night at Comedy Central’s Adult Swim upfronts at New York’s Roseland Ballroom (um, what?), and it wouldn’t be a true Yeezy performance without a wild rant of some sort.

The rapper took to the stage and performed new music from his forthcoming unnamed album (which may or may not be released June 18) and in the middle of his set, started to go on a tirade about celebrity culture.

“I don’t know if y’all know this, but one thing about me is that I’m a terrible celebrity,” West says into the mic in the clip above. “I’m the worst kind of celebrity because all I do is sit in the studio and make real music. I ain’t kissing nobody’s motherf—-g babies. I’ll drop your baby and you’ll motherf—-g sue me and shit.” Which makes total sense, since he’s about to have his own baby with one one of the world’s biggest “celebrity” Kim Kardashian.

Then, he went on to comment on “Saturday Night Live” (Kanye’s the musical guest this weekend.) “Someone asked me if I’m gonna go on SNL and do a skit about the paparazzi to humanize myself,” Kanye says. “I ain’t here to apologize to no motherf—-s, man … I ain’t runnin’ for office.”

He also went off on the paparazzi, which is odd considering he chose to date someone whose main job in life is to appear in tabloids. “I don’t want nobody running up on me with no cameras, trying to sell pictures to magazines… throwing me off of my focus and shit,” he screamed. Wise choice dating a Kardashian, buddy!

To be fair, Kanye’s definitely been having a tough week to beat all tough weeks. First, he hit his head on a signpost—which maybe explains why he seemingly forgot that he’s a celebrity—and promptly yelled at the paparazzi for doing their jobs; then, his driver miscalculated the speed of Kardashian’s gated garage and crushed his $750,000 Lamborghini. And now, he seems to be upset the people at NBC are giving him publicity, coverage, and (most likely) a lot of money. I think we can file all these incidents under “rapper problems,” or more specifically, “Kanye problems.”

