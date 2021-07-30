Here’s How to Watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ for Less, So You Don’t Miss This Summer’s Best Adventure Flick

Those looking for another family-friendly summer blockbuster may want to know if there’s a way to watch Jungle Cruise online for free. There is—but you’ll have to be patient.

Jungle Cruise, which premiered on July 30, 2021, on both Disney+ and in theaters, stars fan favorites Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt as shipmaster Frank Wolff and researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Together, the pair embark on a wild adventure down the Amazon river in search of an ancient healing tree—one that may change the course of medicine itself. Of course, the journey there is far from easy. The pair encounters countless challenges along the way, from supernatural foes to nature’s many dangers, making for one of the summer’s most entertaining adventure films yet.

How to watch Jungle Cruise online

So, is there a way for fans to watch Jungle Cruise online if they don’t want to go to the movie theaters? Not unlike Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, and other Disney Plus blockbusters, Jungle Cruise is available to stream immediately on Disney Plus with Premiere Access. To watch Jungle Cruise online, you need to be a Disney Plus subscriber and sign up for Premiere Access, which costs $29.99. Keep in mind that this fee comes with unlimited viewings of Jungle Cruise, making it a pretty good deal versus watching it once in theaters.

For those who don’t have a Disney Plus subscription, you can sign up at either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves customers about $16. Disney Plus also offers a Disney Bundle, which comes with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions at just $13.99 per month, saving customers around $5 compared to having to subscribe to each service individually. (Essentially, it’s like having Hulu for free!)

How to watch Jungle Cruise online for free

There is a way to watch Jungle Cruise online for free—but you may have to wait. Jungle Cruise will be available to stream for regular Disney Plus subscribers on November 12, 2021, which is about three months following its theatrical release and Premiere Access debut. Those who can don’t mind waiting will be able to save $29.99. If you don’t have Disney Plus yet, read on ahead for some ways to get a free Disney Plus account in time to watch Jungle Cruise online.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus as of June 2021. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Though the previous offer expired in January 2021, Microsoft decided to partner with Disney Plus again—and the good news is that this perk is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members whether or not they claimed the previous Disney+ Perk. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. But this offer doesn’t last forever! Members will only be able to claim and activate the trial from June 8, 2021, until September 30, 2021, so we suggest you act sooner rather than later. Keep in mind that the 30-day free trial will also be set to auto-renew your subscription, so be sure to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay an extra $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Jungle Cruise is available to stream on Disney+ with Premiere Access.

