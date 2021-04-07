Aaron Rodgers Is Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ For 2 More Weeks—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

Who will follow in the footsteps of the late Alex Trebek? This beloved trivia show is trying to find the answer, and eager fans are wondering how to watch Jeopardy! for free online as the search continues. Don’t worry, cord-cutters—you have some options.

We’ll get into everything you need to know about watching Jeopardy! online for free without cable below, but first, here’s an idea of what you can expect from the show’s post-Alex Trebek era. For now, Jeopardy! is inviting a series of notable guests to host the show for a few weeks at a time. The guest-hosting slots began with record-breaking Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, and journalist Katie Couric.

By early April, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the next moderator to take up their spot behind the podium. Rodgers, who is set to host the show for two weeks from Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 16 for a total of 10 episodes, will be followed by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik as guest hosts.

To catch Rodgers’ stint on Jeopardy! and more, just keep on reading below for everything you need to know.

How to watch Jeopardy! online for free

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program, which means the show airs wherever local channels have rights to each episode. Put simply, Jeopardy! fans can expect channels and airtimes to vary by location, so it’s a good idea to visit jeopardy.com/watch to search when and where Jeopardy! is airing near you.

Whether Jeopardy! is airing on your local CBS, NBC, or ABC affiliate, you have options to stream online for free. Most viewers should be able to successfully stream Jeopardy! on one of the live channels offered through fuboTV or Sling TV, which both offer 7-day free trials for new subscribers. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial is up to avoid subscription fees. Should you choose to continue your service, however, fuboTV offers subscriptions starting at $64.99 a month, whereas Sling TV‘s Blue Service Tier starts at $35 per month.

If Jeopardy! streams on your local CBS channel, be sure to sign up for fuboTV, as Sling does not currently carry local CBS channels. Alternatively, viewers watching Jeopardy! on CBS can stream the show live on CBS’s new streaming service, Paramount+. The service, which normally starts at $5.99 a month for a limited commercial plan and $9.99 for no ads, will allow you to stream shows live from your local CBS channel and any other originals and exclusive content for free for 7 days if you’re new to the platform.

