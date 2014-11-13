StyleCaster
Share

Watch ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Tackle an All-Beyoncé Category

What's hot
StyleCaster

Watch ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Tackle an All-Beyoncé Category

Emily Kanoff
by
6 Shares

There are milestones in every (successful) celebrity’s life: The first autograph they sign, the first time they appear in a New York Times crossword puzzle and the first time their name is a question on “Jeopardy!” But the first time they get an entire category dedicated to their life and achievements on the cerebral game show? Well, that’s just unheard of.

Photo: Jeopardy

Photo: Jeopardy

Until Beyoncé of course. And boy, was it glorious. Just hearing Alex Trebek try to pronounce “Bey” is a thing of wonder, let alone when he repeated the lyric, “that liquor get into me.”

MORE: Check Out The New Dating App That Blocks Co-Workers

And for the most part, the contestants really knew their Bey! Sure, the questions were elementary for even the most #basic Beyoncé fans, but these champions shan’t be discounted. Well, except for the one guy who respnoded “Drunk of Love” instead of “Drunk in Love.” Oops.

Check out the answers:

$200: Before she was an independent woman, Beyoncé was part of this group that hit with “Independent Women Part 1.”

$400: In an “SNL” skit, Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg, in leotards & heels, replaced Bey’s female dancers in this video.

$600: Beyoncé’s daughter sounds like a colorful plant with this first & middle name.

$800: In the movie “Cadillac Records” Beyoncé played this R&B legend & sang “At Last” on the soundtrack.

$1000: Jay Z is featured on this Beyoncé song that mentions “that liquor get into me.”

Think you know the answers? Watch and play along below:

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share