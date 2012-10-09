Watch Jennifer Lopez and Karl Lagerfeld’s Bizarrely Hilarious German TV Interview

While the runway shows and star-spotting during Paris Fashion Week were exemplary this season, we would venture to say that few things received as much press as Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter 4-year-old Emme attending the Chanel show actually wearing Chanel (OK, besides the epic battle between Cathy Horyn and Hedi Slimane).

A week after Jenny from the Block, her backup dancer turned boy-toy Casper Smart, and her daughter took in the hula-hoop madness from the front row, the sleuths at Fashionista have uncovered a bizarrely hilarious German TV interview featuring J. Lo and Chanel head honcho Karl Lagerfeld himself. It’s unclear as to what exactly the purpose of this awkward interview is, but it’s kind of awesome. Some highlights: Karl’s reaction when he finds out that Chanel actually took back the Chanel pin little Emme wore, and J. Lo says it’s been years since she’s been to a fashion show, and she’d forgotten what the paparazzi was like.

Since it’s German TV, only J. Lo’s answers are translated — meaning you can’t understand what the hell anyone is asking her. At one point, she responds, “Of course he gets paid — everyone who works for me gets paid,” which we can only guess is in reference to Casper.

Watch the video above, and let us know if you think (and — if you’re fluent in German — what it all means!).