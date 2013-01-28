Watch Jennifer Lawrence’s First Professional Gig: ‘My Super Sweet 16’ Commercials

Jennifer Lawrence had quite a night at the 2013 SAG Awards—the 22-year-old actress took home a statuette for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” she stunned in a navy Dior Haute Couture dress on the red carpet, and she even suffered a near wardrobe malfunction. However, the most interesting moment came during Lawrence’s acceptance speech, when she revealed how she got her SAG card.

“I want to thank MTV,” she said upon taking the stage. “I’ll explain that. I earned my SAG card when I was 14. I did an MTV promo for ‘My Super Sweet 16.’ And I remember getting it in the mail and it being the best day of my entire life, because it officially made me a professional actor, which put me in the category with all of you.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with “My Super Sweet 16,” it’s one of the greatest guilty pleasure shows MTV has ever put out, long before the days of “Jersey Shore.” Each episode showcased a beyond-bratty teenager who thought their party was the equivalent of the Presidential Inauguration. Luckily, the commercials she mentioned have been uncovered—so watch them below, and admire her journey from bit player on MTV to award-winning A-lister.