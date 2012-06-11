Jared Leto Looks Surprisingly Awesome in Hugo Boss’ Latest Fragrance Commercial

Whenever actor/musician/Terry Richardson‘s BFF Jared Leto doesn’t look like a dude who just raided a Hot Topic, that is something newsworthy in our book. Cue in the brand new commercial from Hugo Boss which stars the 30 Seconds to Mars’ babely frontman sans faux-hawks, heavy eye-liner and a sleeveless muscle shirt, looking refreshingly dapper.

Leto appears in the German fashion house’s latest fragrance commercial for new scents HUGO Just Different and HUGO Man. The spot is only 11 seconds long, but it’s still great to see Jared Leto looking all-around GQ-esque, even if it’s for such a short period of time.

Leto is just the latest in a string of high-profile actors to act as spokesmen for Hugo Boss: the brand has recruited Orlando Bloom and Ryan Reynolds in the past, and celebrities seem to be the overall casting trend when it comes to fragrances of late. With recent pairings like Brad Pitt for Chanel, Alexander Skarsgard for Calvin Klein and the just announced Jessica Chastain for YSL partnership, hiring a celebrity to serve as your brand’s spokesperson seems increasingly de rigueur.

Watch the new Hugo Boss commercial down below, and let us know whether or not you’re feeling Leto’s latest “makeover” by dropping a few lines underneath.