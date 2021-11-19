Here’s How to Watch the New Janet Jackson Documentary About Her Infamous Wardrobe ‘Malfunction’

After covering America’s pop princess in Framing Britney Spears, Hulu, FX and The New York Times Presents are moving on to none other than the Queen of Pop, Janet Jackson. Given the success of their last exposé, it only makes sense that fans are already wondering how to watch Janet Jackson’s documentary online for free.

Directed by Jodi Gomes, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is the latest in a series of standalone documentary movies with reporting by The New York Times on FX and Hulu. The film, which comes just months after the bombshells dropped in the Emmy-nominated Framing Britney Spears and its follow-up, Controlling Britney Spears, will similarly consider the rampant misogyny and victimization faced by its pop star subject. This time around, the story revolves around Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Justin Timberlake, during which the “Rhythm Nation” singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction that sent ripples through the media at the time.

With commentary by critics, music industry buffs and Jackson’s own family members, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson considers how her Super Bowl moment negatively impacted her personal and professional life for years to come—all while inadvertently serving to promote Timberlake’s career despite his involvement in the whole fiasco. Below, we’re diving into everything else you need to know about this new Janet Jackson documentary, including how to watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free.

When is Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’s release date?

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is available to stream on Hulu on Friday, November 19, 2021.

What is Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson about?

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson takes a deep dive into all that happened surrounding Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at her Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show performance in February 2004—from the costume incident itself, to the aftermath of this widely televised event on Jackson’s career.

For those who don’t know, back in 2004, Jackson was chosen by the NFL and MTV to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside surprise guest, Justin Timberlake. The pair planned a last-minute costume trick during their performance of “Rock Your Body” that ultimately went awry, as Timberlake tore open Jackson’s corset and exposed her right breast to over 140 million viewers.

Timberlake, for his part, finally issued a public apology to Jackson over a decade later in 2021 after facing criticism from fans of The New York Times Presents’ documentary on Spears. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake shared in response to the many “messages, tags, comments, and concerns,” he received following the documentary. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The “Cry Me a River” singer went on to note how his privilege, specifically as a white man, impacted his path to success. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way,” he wrote. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

How to watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free

Now that you know what to expect, you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free. Luckily, we have a couple of options ahead to stream Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson at no cost.

One of the easiest ways to watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $12.99 per month. But you don’t have to decide to commit to a subscription just now. With a 30-day free trial for both plans, users can watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson more than once before deciding if they want to stick with the service after all.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you have another free option to consider. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. While Disney+ and ESPN are also fantastic to have, but the real perk here is the addition of Hulu to watch Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free. Eligible customers can check out Verizon’s FAQ here to find out exactly how to sign up for the bundle and watch Hulu—and Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson online for free. Keep in mind that the package ends in May 2022, so make sure to sign up well ahead of time to make the most of this deal.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is available to stream on Hulu.