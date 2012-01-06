Watch It First: Victoria’s Secret Swim 2012 Video

In case you were in need of a bit of motivation to stay good on your new year’s resolutions, Victoria’s Secret has just released a video featuring their spring 2012 swimwear collection (read: beautiful women looking beautiful on a beautiful beach). Not going to lie, we had to watch it twice to actually focus on the bikinis, which are totally cute by the way, and not just marvel at the insane bods these models have.

So, if you’re lucky enough to be heading out of this frigid weather and somewhere tropical for a post-holiday vacation, one: we’re insanely jealous of you and two: check out the video for some thin-spiration and head to spin class instead of the pizza joint around the corner.