Here’s How to Watch the Inauguration Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss This Historical Moment

If you’re excited for the Biden Administration (and don’t have a TV), you may want to know how to watch the inauguration online for free.

Former vice president Joe Biden will take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States at the 2021 Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Former senator Kamala Harris will also be sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States and makes history as the first woman ever to become Vice President. The ceremony will mark the commencement of Biden and Harris’ four-year term after they beat President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the the 2020 Presidential Election in November 2020. The inauguration—which is the 59th presidential inauguration in United States history—will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

Due to the current health situation, the ceremony’s live audience is limited to members of the 117th United States Congress and one guest each of their choosing. The inauguration will also follow public health measures such as mandatory face masks, temperature checks, testing and social distancing. The inauguration also comes after President Trump’s second impeachment trial after claims that he attempted to overturn the presidential election and incited a riot among his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

At this time, it’s unclear what will happen to Trump when Biden moves into the Oval Office. But we do know that the Biden-Harris inauguration will be one for the books. Here’s how to watch the inauguration online live for free and what else to stream to celebrate the next four years under the Biden Administration.

When is the Biden inauguration?

The 2021 inauguration will start at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. It will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

Who are the Biden inauguration performers?

Lady Gaga will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jennifer Lopez will also perform. Firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem. Father Leo O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, longtime friends of Biden, will deliver an invocation and benediction. The inauguration will also include other “musical acts, local bands, poets, dance troupes, and more paying homage to America’s heroes on the frontlines,” according to the presidential inaugural committee.

How to watch the Biden inauguration online for free

Several networks will air the inauguration. If you don’t have a TV or cable, Hulu + Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, where users can watch networks like ABC News, CBS News, FOX News, NBC, MSNBC CNN, PBS and stream the inauguration live for free. Peacock will also stream the inauguration for free on its channel The Choice. Sign up is free, but the site also offers a seven-day free trial for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, which offers other programs. See below for how to watch the inauguration on various networks.

NBC & MSNBC: NBC and MSNBC will air the inauguration on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News app and NBC News Now. Sign up for Peacock to watch NBC News Now. Viewers can also follow the inauguration coverage on NBC News’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. NBC’s coverage will start at 7 a.m. on TODAY. MSNBC’s coverage will start at 6 a.m. ET on Morning Joe.

CBS News: CBS News will air the inauguration on CBSNews.com. Viewers can also follow the inauguration coverage on the CBS app or CBS News’ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Coverage will start at 7 a.m. ET on CBS This Morning.

Fox News: FOX News will air the inauguration on FoxNews.com, the Fox app and Fox Nation. Viewers can also follow the inauguration coverage on FOX News’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Coverage will start at 9 a.m.

CNN: The inauguration will air on CNN.com, the CNN App and CNNgo. A cable login is not required.

PBS: PBS NewsHour will air the inauguration on its YouTube and Facebook.

When is Celebrating America?

Celebrating America will air from 8:30 to 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC.

Celebrating America is a 90-minute special that will air at night after the inauguration. According to the presidential inaugural committee’s official announcement, the program will “highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before.”

Who are the Celebrating America performers?

Celebrating America‘s performers include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters, who will perform at “iconic locations across the country.” Timberlake and Clemons will sing their collaboration, “Better Days,” which Timberlake described on Twitter as “our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future.”

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are also presenters at Celebrating America and will introduce “stories of young people making a difference in their communities” as well as the performers.

How to watch Celebrating America online for free

Celebrating America will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. Viewers who don’t have cable can watch these networks via Hulu + Live TV‘s seven-day free trial. The program will also air on the presidential inauguration committee’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

