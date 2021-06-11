‘In the Heights’ Is Streaming Now—Here’s How to Watch Summer’s 1st Blockbuster For Free

If you’re a fan of movie musicals, you may want to know how to watch In the Heights online for free to not miss the first blockbuster of the summer.

In the Heights, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11, is based on the 2008 Broadway musical of the same name. The musical, whose music and lyrics were written by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set over the course of three days and tells the story of a bodega owner in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City who saves money in hopes of a better life. The show was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2009 and won four, including Best Musical.

The movie adaptation of In the Heights, which was directed by Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu, was originally scheduled for release on June 26, 2020, but was postponed to June 11, 2021, due to the current health crisis. The movie stars several Broadway veterans including Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins, as well as stars like Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Marc Anthony.

In an interview with Variety in June, Miranda, who grew up in Inwood, a neighborhood near Washington Heights, recalled the feedback he received when he first pitched the idea for In the Heights more than 20 years ago. “I would get pitches from producers who only had ‘West Side Story’ in their cultural memory,” Miranda recalls. “Like, ‘Why isn’t she pregnant? Why isn’t she in a gang? Why isn’t she coming out of an abusive relationship at Stanford?’ Those are all actual things I was pitched.” he said. “Because the pressure of leaving your neighborhood to go to school is fucking enough. I promise. And if it’s not dramatic enough, that’s on us to show you the fucking stakes.”

With Oscars buzz and predictions that the ilm could be one of 2021’s biggest movies yet, it’s understandable why so many fans want to know if there’s a way to watch In the Heights online for free if you’re not ready to return to theaters. Ahead are some little-known ways to watch In the Heights online for free.

How to watch In the Heights online for free

In the Heights is available to stream on HBO Max on June 11. Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial on its own. But there are still ways to watch In the Heights online for free. Read on for how to do so.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

