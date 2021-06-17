The ‘iCarly’ Reboot Is Finally Here—Find Out How to Watch It For Free

If you’re a Nickelodeon kid, you may want to know how to watch the iCarly reboot online for free to see what your favorite characters are up to a decade later.

iCarly premiered in 2007 and followed Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), a teenager in Seattle, Washington, who created her own web show named iCarly with her best friends, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), in the apartment loft that she and her older brother, Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor), live in. It didn’t take long for iCarly to become an internet phenomenon, and with their viral fame, Carly, Sam and Freddie found themselves in increasingly wacky situations. The show was created by Dan Schneider, who also created The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, Victorious and other Nickelodeon shows. iCarly ran for six seasons until its finale in 2012.

In December 2020, news broke that an iCarly reboot was in the works with Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor reprising their original roles. In March 2021, McCurdy confirmed in the episode of the podcast, “Empty Inside, that she would not be starring and had quit acting. “My mom put me in it when I was 6, and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11 I was the main financial support for my family,” she said. “It was very much the pressure of my family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out,” she said, “which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

She continued, “I ultimately quit after my mom passed away, because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey and a difficult one for sure.” She went on to reveal that her acting career left her “so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing” thing. She continued, “I resent my career in a lot of ways.” In the iCarly reboot, Laci Mosley was cast Harper, a new roommate of Carly’s.

While the whole original cast won’t be in the iCarly reboot, the series does have fans excited for what Carly, Freddie and Spencer are up to a decade later. Ahead is what we know about the revival and how to watch the iCarly reboot online for free.

When does the iCarly reboot come out?

The iCarly reboot premieres on Paramount+ on June 17, 2021.

How many episodes is the iCarly reboot?

The iCarly reboot will be 13 episodes.

All 13 episodes of the iCarly reboot will be available to stream on Paramount+ on June 17, 2021. This means that fans can watch the whole series for free with Paramount+’s 30-day free trial. To sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial, visit the site here and click “Try It for Free.” Amazon Prime also offers a 30-Day Paramount Plus free trial with its seven-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video.

After Paramount+’s free trial ends, service offers two plans: a Limited Commercials Plan and a Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (a 15 percent discount), while the Commercial Free plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (also a 15 percent discount). Amazon Prime is also offering a deal until June 22 that allows users to add two months of Paramount+ for 99 cents. The deal ends soon, however, so be sure to sign up for it fast.

The iCarly reboot is available to stream on Paramount+.

