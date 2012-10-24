Watch: How To Get the Perfect Shave

Guys around the world know, shaving is truly an art, and getting the perfect shave doesn’t necessarily come easy. We sought out shaving expert Euclides “Yuke” Fernandes who works at Frank’s Chop Shop on the Lower East Side in New York City for his expert tips on the topic. Be sure to watch our video to learn his dos and don’ts. And when in doubt, head to your favorite barber shop for a proper gentleman’s shave.

Frank’s Chop Shop, 19 Essex Street, New York City, frankschopshop.com.