The ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Is Here Just in Time For the Holidays—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

It’s been over 30 years since Home Alone first filled our holiday season with so much cheer—and now, there’s a new reboot for this generation to enjoy. Of course, this leaves many wondering if there’s a way to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online for free. Well, fans of Kevin McCallister and Home Alone are in luck.

Home Sweet Home Alone, which premiered on Disney+ on November 12, 2021, follows 10-year-old Max Mercer, played by Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates. Like Kevin McCallister in the original Home Alone film, Max is accidentally left behind by his family when they leave for a family trip. Max must also battle robbers when they attempt to break into his home, this time facing off against married couple Pam and Jeff Fritzovski, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

However, not everything follows the exact same plot as Kevin McCallister’s Home Alone. According to Kemper, the burglars’ motives are very different this time around: “Essentially, they’re calling it a reboot of Home Alone, but it isn’t really. It’s sort of a different plot altogether,” she told Showbiz Cheatsheet in 2020. “I’m playing a mother who is basically trying to break into this little kid’s house to take something. To get something back of mine that is valuable.” Sounds intense—and like a new holiday favorite waiting to happen.

Now that you know what to expect from Home Sweet Home Alone, let’s dive into everything you need to know about how to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online for free—because, let’s face it: it’s so much easier to feel the holiday cheer when the gifts come at no extra cost!

So, how can one watch Home Sweet Home Alone online for free? While Disney+ typically costs $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year, which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price), there are still ways to snag a Disney+ subscription at no cost. Read up ahead for some tips on how to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online for free on Disney Plus.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime Membe, Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

Is Macaulay Culkin in Home Sweet Home Alone?

Sorry, ya filthy animals—Macaulay Culkin won’t be making a cameo in Home Sweet Home Alone. The actor, who starred in the original Home Alone film as Kevin McCallister, confirmed on October 12, 2021, that he isn’t a part of the reboot despite fans’ hopes.

“Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new ‘Home Alone’ reboot,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Who is in the Home Sweet Home Alone cast?

Archie Yates as Max Mercer, a boy who is accidentally left at home by his family.

Ellie Kemper as Pam Fritzovski, a burglar and wife to Jeff.

Rob Delaney as Jeff Fritzovski, Pam’s husband and unwilling criminal.

Aisling Bea as Carol Mercer, Max’s mother.

Pete Holmes as Blake Mercer, Carol’s husband and Max’s father.

Chris Parnell as Uncle Stu, Max’s uncle.

Devin Ratray as Kevin’s older brother, Buzz McCallister (reprising his role from Home Alone)

Kenan Thompson as Gavin

Ally Maki as Mei

Timothy Simons as Hunter

Andy Daly as Mike

Mikey Day as Priest

Home Sweet Home Alone is available to stream on Disney Plus.