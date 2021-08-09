There’s a Way to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus’ for Free This Halloween—& No, It’s Not Witchcraft

While fans already look forward to seeing Salem’s spookiest sisters every Halloween, many can’t help wonder if there’s a way to watch Hocus Pocus online for free. The good news is, there’s definitely a way to catch this cult-classic film without spending an extra dime—and we promise it doesn’t involve casting any spells!

The 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a.k.a. three witches who are accidentally resurrected from the dead in Salem, Massachusetts. The sister witches are willing to do just about anything to make themselves immortal—but a group of town kids, and a magical cat, must come together to keep their evil coven from succeeding. Whether it’s your first or fiftieth time watching Hocus Pocus, viewers are definitely in for a wild broomstick-joyride of a time!

Plus, that ride is about to get even sweeter once you know how to watch Hocus Pocus online for free. For everything there is to know about streaming Hocus Pocus online this year, just keep on reading.

How to watch Hocus Pocus online

Hocus Pocus landed on Disney Plus in 2020, and with its arrival to the streaming platform, fans finally got a place to stream the ’90s film as many times as they want during spooky season. For those who don’t have a Disney Plus subscription, you can sign up at either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves customers about $16. Disney Plus also offers a Disney Bundle, which comes with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions at just $13.99 per month, saving customers around $5 compared to having to subscribe to each service individually. (Essentially, it’s like having Hulu for free!)

Fans who don’t have Disney Plus can also rent or purchase Hocus Pocus online through streamers like Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime charges $3.99 for rentals, giving you 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started. So, if you’re planning on watching Hocus Pocus online more than once, a streamer like Disney Plus would be your best bet instead.

How to watch Hocus Pocus for free

If you’re not a Disney Plus subscriber, there’s still a way to watch Hocus Pocus online for free—but there are a few steps involved. Read on ahead for some ways to get a free Disney Plus account in time to watch Hocus Pocus online.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. But this offer doesn’t last forever! Members will only be able to activate the trial from June 8, 2021 until September 30, 2021, so we suggest activating in late September to give you a few weeks of watch time come spooky season in October! Keep in mind that the 30-day free trial will also be set to auto-renew your subscription, so be sure to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay an extra $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.