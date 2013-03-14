Watch Heidi Klum Devour A Burger In Sexy New Carl’s Jr. Campaign

https://www.youtube.com/Q5Meyv-BbHg

Fast food chain Carl’s Jr. has made a name for themselves with their ridiculously suggestive ads, which always feature a desirable starlet vamping for the camera, as she sensually devours one of their new products. For the company’s latest campaign, they’ve recruited a modeling veteran who finds the majority of her success on reality TV these days: Heidi Klum.

The “Project Runway” host, 39, strips down to a bathing suit to show off Carl’s new Jim Beam Bourbon Burger (which, frankly, looks amazing) in the commercial, which spoofs “The Graduate.”

“Basically, I am Mrs. Robinson and I am seducing this cute little boy … with my burger,” Klum said, matter-of-factly. “I shove the burger in his mouth in a sexy way.”

Although Klum perfectly lines up with previous starlets who’ve appeared Carl’s Jr. ads (Kim Kardashian, Audrina Patridge, Kate Upton, and fellow model turned TV host Padma Lakshmi), some might wonder whether the gig is a bit to risque for the mother of four, even though it is all in good fun. Of course, given “The Graduate” theme, her casting choice makes sense. Plus, it goes along with Klum’s extra-sexy red carpet style, which she’s adopted since divorcing singer Seal last year, proving she isn’t planning on covering up her (enviable) figure anytime soon.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video above and let us know what you think of the ad, which starts airing later this month!