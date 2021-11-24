Here’s How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ For Free to See Hailee Steinfeld as Clint Barton’s Protégée

If you’ve been curious about what happened to Clint Barton after Avengers: Endgame, you may want to know how to watch Hawkeye online for free.

Hawkeye—which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s fifth Disney Plus TV show after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?—is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye. The miniseries follows Clint as he deals with his best friend Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow)’s death in Avengers: Endgame and works together with a young archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to confront enemies from his past as Ronin, his alias in Endgame, in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The show also sees Florence Pugh reprise her role as Yelena Belova from 2021’s Black Widow as she investigates how Natasha died.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Trinh Tran, an executive producer on Hawkeye, explained why Steinfeld made the perfect Kate Bishop. “I remember the very first day when [MCU president Kevin Feige] and I sat with Hailee to talk about it. We were just like, ‘This is Kate Bishop,'” Tran said. “When you read the comics, you get that energy from Kate—that wit and those smarts. And meeting Hailee, you see she’s so incredibly talented. Just look at the body of work she’s accomplished at such a young age. We knew having her be a part of the MCU one way or another would be very exciting, but when we started talking about this particular project and this character, she just became our go-to girl.”

Steinfeld, who also starred in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also talked about what it’s like to be an official member of the MCU. “It’s very, very exciting to be in the MCU at all. I still haven’t been able to get over that,” she said. “Playing someone that people are in fact very excited to see — it makes me feel honored to be the one bringing her to life.”

So how can one watch Hawkeye online for free? Read on for how to stream Hawkeye at no cost to see Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as Marvel’s next crime-fighting duo.

When does Hawkeye premiere?

Hawkeye premieres on November 24, 2021, with the first two episodes.

When are Hawkeye episodes released?

New Hawkeye episodes are released on Wednesdays until December 22, 2021.

How to watch Hawkeye online for free

So how can one watch Hawkeye online for free? Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020. However! While Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price), there are still some little-known hacks to score a Disney Plus subscription at no cost. Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch Hawkeye online for free.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Hawkeye online for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Who’s in the Hawkeye cast?

The Hawkeye cast includes Jeremy Renner as the lead role of Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye. Renner has also starred in TK other Marvel movies, including Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow, in which he had a voice cameo. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s protégée. Read on for the full Hawkeye cast.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop / Hawkeye



Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop

Fra Fee as Kazi

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow

How many episodes is Hawkeye?

Hawkeye consists of six episodes.

