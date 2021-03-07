Here’s How to Watch Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Interview For Free, So You Don’t Miss Their Royal Tea

If you’ve been following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal drama, you may want to know how to watch Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle’s Oprah interview for free to not miss a second of the royal tea they’re expected to spill.

In Meghan and Harry‘s interview, which is titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their relationship with the British royal family and why they left Kensington Palace to move to North America in January 2020. In a promo for the interview, Oprah reveals that she first asked Meghan for an interview before her wedding in May 2018, but Meghan had to pass. In the special, Oprah asked Meghan why now, after all these years, is the time she wants to talk.

“Well, so many things,” Meghan said. “That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.”

She continued, “As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be. It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean I’m ready to talk. To say it for myself. To be able to make a choice on your own and to speak for yourself.” And that’s only a taste of the royal tea she’s expected to spill. Ahead is how to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview for free.

When is Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview?

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview for free

If you don’t have a TV or access to CBS, there are various free trials to use to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview for free.

If you don’t have CBS, Paramount+ (which used to be CBS All Access) is the best way to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. The service allows users to watch Paramount networks, like CBS, live, so they can stream Meghan and Harry’s interview as it airs. Paramount+ also offers a 30-day free trial if you want to watch the interview and then cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Free trial: 30 days

Prices start at $6 per month

Sling is another affordable option to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. The service offers a seven-day free trial and has several local networks such as CBS.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

If you already have a Hulu account, you may want to upgrade to Hulu+ With Live TV to watch Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch many local and cable networks live, as well as gives them access to Hulu’s library of streaming content.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

Fubo is another option to watch Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, gives users access to many local networks such as CBS.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

