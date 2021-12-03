Here’s How to Watch ‘Harlem’ For Free, the Show Fans Are Calling a New ‘Sex and the City’

If you’ve had your eyes on this new show on Amazon Video but don’t know if there’s a way to stream without breaking the bank, don’t worry; there is a way to watch Harlem online for free, whether or not you’re already a Prime member. The series—created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver—is said to be the next best thing since Sex and the City, so you’ll definitely want to check out our tips to watch Harlem online for free up ahead.

Harlem, which premiered in December 2021, follows the lives of four best girlfriends as they navigate all the personal and professional dramas that come with being thirtysomething in the city. The ladies—anthropology professor Camilla, wealthy fashion designer Quinn, singer Angie and tech exec Tye—all live in the neighborhood of Harlem, the city’s historic center of Black excellence. For creator Oliver, the idea for Harlem was always something she wanted to pursue—in fact, she thought of it long before her 2017 hit film, Girls Trip, which featured another iconic foursome starring Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Queen Latifah.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oliver revealed that she came to the idea after realizing “there just wasn’t a lot of like Black female friendship stories on the air, and those have always been my favorites. I’ve loved Girlfriends, and Sex and the City, and even Living Single, though that was more co-ed.” She added, “Usually what I do when there’s something missing that I really want to see is I just decide, okay, well I’ll just write it. So I did.”

Oliver continued, in part, “People are really going to appreciate just all the variety of beauty on the show. None of them look alike. They’re all different heights and weights and hair textures and complexions. And that’s something that I’m also really conscious of, is making sure that as many types of women are represented as possible.”

Now that you know what to expect from Harlem on Amazon Prime Video, let’s get into everything there is to know about how to watch Harlem online for free. Find out all the details below.

When does Harlem premiere?

All 10 episodes of Harlem premiere Friday, December 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Harlem online for free

So how can one watch Harlem online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial to watch most of season 1. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, even if you’ve signed up before.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. A 30-day free trial is more than enough time to watch all 10 episodes of Harlem season 1.

The best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Harlem on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Harlem on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who’s in the Harlem cast?

Harlem’s season 1 cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson in the roles of best friends Camille, Quinn, Angie and Tye, respectively. Read on ahead for the full Harlem cast.

Tyler Lepley as Ian

Meagan Good as Camille

Grace Byers as Quinn

Shoniqua Shandai as Angie

Jerrie Johnson as Tye

Sullivan Jones as Jameson

Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt

Kate Rockwell as Anna

Robert Ri’chard as Shawn

Juani Feliz as Isabela

Jasmine Guy as Patricia

Jonathan Burke as Eric

Christine Jones as Nora

Rana Roy as Mira

Burke Swanson as Brad

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.