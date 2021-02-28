Don’t Wait for It—Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Musical ‘Hamilton’ for Free

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton has drummed up a hefty amount of awards, accolades and trophies. If you’ve had this musical on the top of your watch list for a while, it’s time to pull the trigger and figure out how to watch Hamilton for free.

Sure, Broadway might be shuttered, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t watch an award-winning musical in the comfort of your own home. Hamilton is the Broadway musical and origin story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. But Hamilton isn’t a stodgy biography, it’s a vibrant retelling of the birth of America.

Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Alexander Hamilton and raps his way through Hamilton’s early years in Nevis to his tragic death. He showcases Hamilton’s tireless ambition as he works his way up the ladder from a nobody orphan to the Treasury Secretary and President Washington’s one-hand man.

The musical also features rival Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.), John Laurens (Anthony Ramos), Marquis de Lafayette (Daveed Diggs), Hercules Mulligan (Okieriete Onaodowan), George Washington (Chris Jackson), King George III (Jonathan Groff), Elizabeth Schuyler (Phillipa Soo) and Angelica Schuyler (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

You’ll want to carve out a few weeks to listen to the Hamilton soundtrack on repeat.

At the Golden Globes, Hamilton has the opportunity to walk away with even more awards. It’s nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), and Miranda is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). The musical has already won 11 Tony Awards and one Grammy.

The filmed musical is a total two hours and forty minutes long, so you’ll want some snacks.

Trust me, you’ll want to watch this musical. Ahead, you’ll learn how to watch Hamilton for free.

Verizon

Certain Verizon customers might be able to watch Hamilton for free, through a complimentary subscription to Disney+. If you’re a Verizon customer with a Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plan, you get a year’s worth of free Disney+. For people with the Start Unlimited or Do Unlimited plans, get a six-month free trial of Disney+ and then will need to start paying after. If you have more questions about this whole process, check out Verizon’s Q&A.

After the free trials, Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month. But after March 27, the price will go up to $7.99 a month, so you should sign up now if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Disney+

If you aren’t a Verizon customer, don’t fret you can still catch Hamilton at a much more reasonable price than any Broadway ticket. Disney+ costs $6.99 a month, and you’ll be able to access Disney’s vault, watch Disney+ original content and watch your fave Disney Channel movies.

Hamilton is available to stream right now on Disney+.