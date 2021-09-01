There’s a Way to Treat Yourself to ‘Halloweentown’ for Free This Year—No Tricks Involved

Magic is really very simple—and so is watching Halloweentown online for free. This Disney classic and its sequels are all available to stream online this year. The even better news? There’s a way to catch them without any extra cost.

The Halloweentown series includes the 1998 film of the same name, along with 2001’s Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, 2004’s Halloweentown High and 2006’s Return to Halloweentown. The films follow the Cromwell-Piper’s, one of the most powerful magical families on either side of the realm. Their story begins after family matriarch Agatha Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds) is followed home by her grandkids to Halloweentown, a mystical place where witches, warlocks and every supernatural being lives in harmony. That is, until, villains begin to wreak havoc between the Human World and Halloweentown—and that’s where Agatha’s grandchildren, Marnie, Dylan and Sophie, come in to help save the day.

Given that Halloweentown nabbed three sequels of its own, it should come as no surprise that this Disney franchise is a classic loved by all. Thankfully, cord-cutters can continue to enjoy the film online. For everything you need to know about streaming Halloweentown online for free this year, just keep on reading below.

How to watch Halloweentown online

Halloweentown and its sequels were among Disney’s first batch of films to land on Disney Plus when the service launched in 2020, giving fans a place to watch the series over and over during spooky season. For those who don’t have a Disney Plus subscription, you can sign up at either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves customers about $16. Disney Plus also offers a Disney Bundle, which comes with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions at just $13.99 per month, saving customers around $5 compared to having to subscribe to each service individually. (Essentially, it’s like having Hulu for free!)

How to watch Halloweentown for free

Even if you’re not a Disney Plus subscriber, there are ways to watch Halloweentown online for free. While it’s not magic, per se, it may involve a little bit of finagling. Read on ahead for some ways to get a free Disney Plus account in time to watch Halloweentown online.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. But this offer doesn’t last forever! Members will only be able to activate the trial from June 8, 2021, until September 30, 2021, so we suggest claiming the trial in late September to give you nearly a month of watch time come Halloween season in October!

Keep in mind that the 30-day free trial will also be set to auto-renew your subscription, so be sure to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay an extra $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

Halloweentown is available to stream on Disney Plus.

