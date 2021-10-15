Here’s How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ For Free to See Michael Myers Come Back From the Dead

If you’ve seen the past 11 Halloween movies, you may want to know how to watch Halloween Kills online for free to see whether Michael Myer come back from the dead and whether he’ll be killed once and for all.

Halloween Kills is the 12th movie in the Halloween franchise, which started in 1978 with the original Halloween. The movies follow Michael Myers, a serial killer who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for the murder of his sister, Judith. Halloween Kills, a sequel of 2018’s Halloween, sees Michael return to Haddonfield, the same town he terrorized more than 40 years ago in the original Halloween.

In an interview with STYLECASTER in October 2021, Kyle Richards—who played Lindsay Wallace in the original Halloween and reprises the role in Halloween Kills—opened up about what it’s like to return to the same character four decades later. “It was very surreal, because playing Lindsey as a child is very different from playing Lindsey as an adult. Trying to think about where my character is at after all of these years and the experiences Lindsay went through as a child that mold her as an adult. I had to think about all of that going into this. It was a lot of fun. It was fun to be acting again and doing what I love most,” she said.

Jamie Lee Curtis—who played Laurie Strode in the original Halloween and also reprises her role in Halloween Kills—told Vogue in October 2021 that she never predicted that the franchise would run for four decades. “Halloween was never meant to become a franchise until it became one. Nobody involved knew it would amount to anything worthwhile,” she said. “And here I am, 43 years later, still playing Laurie Strode.”

She continued, “To have that movie receive that reaction 40 years after the original was an indescribable experience. What I love about it is that we made it just like the first film. The original was made so fast for so little money by a small group of people, and David similarly lightened the load so we could make these fast and furiously. Nobody got paid upfront, including yours truly. It’s not because we knew we’d make a lot of money on the backend—those numbers were certainly unexpected. And traditionally horror films don’t get great reviews; so given my history with this character, it felt pretty amazing.”

So how can one watch Halloween Kills online for free? Read on for how to stream the new Halloween movie for cheap to see what happens to Michael Myers.

When is Halloween Kills out?

Halloween Kills premieres on October 15, 2021, on Peacock and in theaters.

Where to watch Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills is available to stream on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, offers three plans: a free plan; Peacock Premium (which costs $4.99 per month with ads) and Peacock Premium (which costs $9.99 per month with no ads). To watch Halloween Kills, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch Halloween Kills online for free

While Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus are paid plans, there is a way to watch Halloween Kills online for free—but users need to meet one important condition. Read on for how to watch Halloween Kills online for free.

Xfinity’s Free Peacock Subscription

Those who want to watch Halloween Kills online for free need to be an Xfinity subscriber (or know someone who is.) Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free—yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below. Cox subscribers, who have Cox Internet Customer with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video, also have access to free Peacock Premium subscriptions.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity or Cox account Search Halloween Kill and watch the movie

What is Halloween Kills about?

Halloween Kills is the 12th movie in the Halloween franchise, which started in October 1978 with the original Halloween, which follows Michael Myers—a serial killer who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for the murder of his sister, Judith Myers—and his victims. Halloween Kills is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which sees the characters from the original Halloween character 40 years later as Michael breaks out of prison and returns to their town of Haddonfield for a killing spree.

The 2018 Halloween ended with Michael trapped inside the house of Laurie Strode—the sole survivor of the original Halloween—as it burns on fire. The post-credits scene revealed that Michael escaped the fire and survived. Halloween Kills picks up where the 2018 Halloween left off, as Michael escapes the fire and sets out to find and kill Laurie, who is injured and taken to the hospital. Instead of backing down to Michael, Laurie inspires the residents of Haddonfield to rise up and fight against Michael to possibly end his reign of terror once and for all.

Who is in the Halloween Kills cast?

The Halloween Kills cast includes several cast members from the original Halloween including Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode; Nick Castle as Michael Myers; and Kyle Richards as Lindsay Wallace. See the full Halloween Kills cast below.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers

Airon Armstrong as young Michael Myers

Judy Greer as Karen Nelson

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Thomas Mann as young Frank Hawkins

Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam.

Tristian Eggerling as young Lonnie Elam

Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett

Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam

Jibrail Nantambu as Julian Morrisey

Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

Brian F. Durkin as Deputy Graham

Jim Cummings as Pete McCabe

Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Ranbir Sartain

David Lowe as Lance Tovoli

Carmela McNeal as Vanessa

Michael Smallwood as Marcus

Diva Tyler as Sondra

Lenny Clarke as Roger

Salem Collins as Christy

Scott MacArthur as Big John

Michael McDonald as Little John

Ryan Lewis as Deputy Sullivan

Timothy Gill as Haddonfield Hospital Patient

Mike Dupree as the Ventriloquist

Halloween Kills is available to stream on Peacock.

