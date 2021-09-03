Addison Is Coming Back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’—Here’s How to Watch Her Return Next Season for Free

After months of speculation, we can finally say that Grey’s Anatomy will officially return for season 18! And the good news doesn’t end there: Fans also have a few ways to watch Grey’s Anatomy online for free this year, and we’re diving into each of those options below.

Grey’s Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered in March 2005 with original cast members Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang), Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens), T.R. Knight (George O’Malley), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) and Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd.) More than 15 years later, only three original cast members remain: Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens. But season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy may have some other blasts from the past in store for fans.

For everything there is to know about season 18 of the beloved ABC medical drama—from how to stream Grey’s Anatomy online for free, to when season 18 begins—just keep on reading below!

When does Grey’s Anatomy 2021 start?

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on ABC starting September 30, 2021.

When does Grey’s Anatomy 2021 air?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who is in the Grey’s Anatomy 2021 cast?

So far, original cast members Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) have all been confirmed to return for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. They are reportedly set to be joined by Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), as per Deadline.

There are also some surprise casting announcements for fans on season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy—including the return of Kate Burton, who is reprising her role as Meredith’s mother Dr. Ellis Grey, and Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife on the series prior to her exit in season 3.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online

Below are various free trials to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

For those who can wait until the next day to watch Grey’s Anatomy, Hulu is one of the more affordable options. The service allows users to stream new episodes less than 24 hours after they air. If you can’t wait to watch Grey’s Anatomy, Hulu also allows users to watch the show live on ABC with its Hulu+ With Live TV plan. The plan, which offers a seven-day free trial (same as Hulu), starts at $64.99 per month and offers more than 65 channels.

If you want to watch Grey’s Anatomy live, Sling is one of the better options. The service offers a seven-day free trial and has several local networks, such as ABC, so viewers can stream Grey’s Anatomy as it airs live at the same time as everyone else.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Fubo is another great option for watching Grey’s Anatomy live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, gives users access to many local networks such as ABC.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

