This Season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Could Be Its Last—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

With reports that this could be the end of Grey Sloan Memorial, you may want to know how to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online to catch what could be the final season of the 17-season-long medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered in March 2005 with original cast members Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang), Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens), T.R. Knight (George O’Malley), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) and Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd.) More than 15 years later, and only three original cast members remain: Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that the season 17—which is the current season that premiered in November 2020—could be the end of the decade-plus-old drama series. “I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” she said. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

The reveal comes amid contract negotiations with Pompeo, who signed a deal in 2017 to be paid $575,000 per episode, making her the highest paid actress in primetime television. Season 17 has also been somewhat of a walk down memory lane for Grey’s Anatomy fans with cameos from past characters like Derek and George who appeared in Meredith’s dreams as she was hospitalized.

With worries that Meredith could die this season, it’s understandable that fans are worried about the future of show and if season 17 could be it for Grey’s Anatomy. For those who are longtime Grey’s fans, read on ahead for how to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online.

When does Grey’s Anatomy air?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. Season 17 returns on March 11, 2021.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online

Below are various free trials to watch Grey’s Anatomy for free online and stay up to date for what could be the final season. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

For those who can wait until the next day to watch Grey’s Anatomy, Hulu is one of the more affordable options. The service allows users to stream new episodes less than 24 hours after they air. If you can’t wait to watch Grey’s Anatomy, Hulu also allows user to watch the show live on ABC with its Hulu+ With Live TV plan. The plan, which offers a seven-day free trial (same as Hulu), starts at $64.99 per month and offers more than 65 channels.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $5.99 per month

If you want to watch Grey’s Anatomy live, Sling is one of the better options. The service offers a seven-day free trial and has several local networks, such as ABC, so viewers can stream Grey’s Anatomy as it airs live at the same time as everyone else.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Fubo is another option to watch Grey’s Anatomy live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, gives users access to many local networks such as ABC.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

