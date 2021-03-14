Here’s How to Watch the Grammys For Free, So You Don’t Miss Music’s Biggest Night

The Grammy Awards are known as “music’s biggest night,” so if you love music as much as us, you may want to know how to watch the Grammys 2021 online for free to not miss your favorite artists on stage.

The Grammys, which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year, at the second Grammy awards, that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.

Since the Grammys started, hundreds of artists have accepted gilded gramophone awards for categories like Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year—a.k.a. the “General Field” categories and the main four categories of the awards show.

So that’s a short recap of the Grammys history. For those who want to know how to watch the Grammys 2021 online for free, read on ahead.

When are the Grammys 2021?

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. on CBS. A Grammys pre-show will air on the Grammy Awards Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.

Who is performing at the Grammys 2021?

The 63rd annual Grammy Award performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Who is hosting the Grammys 2021?

Trevor Noah will host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Jhené Aiko will host the Grammys pre-show.

How will the Grammys 2021 work?

For the first time in years, the Grammys will not be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Instead artists will perform at iconic, audience-free venues across the United States, including Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Café, New York City’s Apollo and Nashville’s Station Inn, according to Rolling Stone. The actual awards show will be at an undisclosed building in Los Angeles that is “massive” to keep attendees and employees safe.

The show will involve five stages of the same shape and size. Four of the stages are for performances, while the other one is for presenters. The stages will be organized in a circle facing one another and crew members will work in the middle of the set. To minimize contact, artists will enter the stage from different directions. Each artist also has their own backstage area. Performances will also be a mix of live and pre-recorded.

How to watch the Grammys 2021 online for free

Want to know how to watch the Grammys 2021 online for free? Below are various free trials to tune into this year’s awards show at no cost. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your trial before you’re charged.

If you don’t have CBS, Paramount+ (which used to be CBS All Access) is the best way to watch the Grammys 2021. The service allows users to watch Paramount networks, like CBS, live, so they can stream the Grammys as it airs. Paramount+ also offers a 30-day free trial if you want to watch the Grammys and then cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Free trial: 30 days

Prices start at $6 per month

Sling is another affordable option to watch the Grammys 2021. The service offers a seven-day free trial and has several local networks such as CBS.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

If you already have a Hulu account, you may want to upgrade to Hulu+ With Live TV to watch the Grammys 2021. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch many local and cable networks live, as well as gives them access to Hulu’s library of streaming content.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

Fubo is another option to watch the Grammys 2021 live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, gives users access to many local networks such as CBS.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

