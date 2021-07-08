Here’s How to Watch the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot For Free to Meet the New Upper East Siders

XoXo! If you can’t wait to meet the new Upper East Siders, you may want to know how to watch the Gossip Girl reboot for free.

The original Gossip Girl—which is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series of the same title—premiered in 2007 on The CW and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and more as a group of privileged, upper-class teenagers from Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The show followed the adolescents as they’re haunted by an unknown, omniscient blogger known as “Gossip Girl” (voiced by Kristen Bell), who reports on their lives. The series ran for six seasons and aired its finale in 2012.

New broke in July 2019 that HBO Max had ordered revival of Gossip Girl starring a whole new cast. The reboot, titled Gossip Girl 2.0., stars Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock and more as a new class of Manhattan private school students.

The reboot, which is set a decade after the original Gossip Girl, follows the new characters as they navigate their lives in New York City under the eye of a new Gossip Girl. Kristen Bell returns as the voice of Gossip Girl, and the series is also said to include some returning cast members from the original series. Read on ahead for ways to watch the Gossip Girl reboot for free.

When do Gossip Girl reboot episodes come out?

The Gossip Girl reboot premieres on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, and new episodes are uploaded on Thursdays.

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot for free

The Gossip Girl reboot is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and an ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max, unfortunately, doesn’t have a free trial, but there are still ways to watch Gossip Girl for free with the little-known hacks ahead.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

The Gossip Girl reboot is available to stream for free on BBC One and iPlayer. Unfortunately, BBC’s iPlayer only works in the United Kingdom. However, those who want to watch the Gossip Girl reboot for free can do so with a VPN service, which allows users set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would be otherwise restricted by location. One of the best VPN services is Express VPN, which offers a 30-day free trial. After the rial ends, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. To watch Gossip Girl on BBC’s iPlayer (which also offers other HBO and HBO Max shows like I May Destroy You, users will need to complete the following steps: Sign up for Express VPN; log into your account and click “Download”; install Express VPN and enter the “Activation Code”, set your location to UK once Express VPN is set up; create a BBC account; watch Gossip Girl. Though Deadline confirmed that Gossip Girl will be available to stream on BBC’s iPlayer, a representative told the magazine that the reboot won’t hit the service until “later this year,” which means that those who want to stream the new Gossip Girl may have to wait.

The Gossip Girl reboot is available to stream on HBO Max.

