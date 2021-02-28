Here’s How to Watch the Golden Globes Online For Free to See if Your Fave Stars Win

It’s official: Awards season is here, and this is how viewers can watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free to see if their faves will take home the coveted Golden Globe statuette.

The Golden Globe Awards started in January 1944 as a show to honor the best of the best in filmmaking. Since then, there have been more than 75 ceremonies and hundreds of accolades given out to actors, directors and screenwriters. The awards are decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization of journalists from across the world who all report on Hollywood.

That’s a short recap of the Golden Globe’s history. Ahead is what we know about this year’s awards show (it’ll be unlike any other Golden Globes ceremony in the past) and how to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free. Want to know who will be the first winners of this year’s awards season? Find out how to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free ahead.

When are the Golden Globes 2021?

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, February 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC. The pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and air on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Twitter account.

Who are the Golden Globes 2021 hosts?

The 78th Golden Globe Awards hosts are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will host the ceremony for the fourth time. Fey and Poehler previously hosted the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Where are the Golden Globes 2021?

The 78th Golden Globes will be hosted from both Los Angeles and New York City. The awards show will be held from the Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, which was decided to allow those who live on the east coast to participate without flying across the country. According to Variety, presenters will appear in person at the Rainbow Room or the Beverly Hilton, while nominees will attend remotely.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free

While the Golden Globes pre-show will air for free on the Golden Globes’ official Twitter, the HFPA will not air the actual awards show on its social media. However, awards buffs can still watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free via various free trials for streaming services that will allow them to catch the awards show at no cost. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your trial before you’re charged. Ahead are various free trials to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online for free. Just tune into NBC at the time above.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.