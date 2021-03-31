This Trick Lets You Stream ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ for Free Without an HBO Max Subscription

Now that these titans are coming to HBO Max, you may be wondering how to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online for free. The good news is, there’s a hack to streaming shows on HBO Max without kicking up an additional $14.99 a month—and we’re about to tell you what the trick is.

For those new to the Legendary Pictures franchise, just know that Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in their MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong—which debuts in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021—follows 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2014’s Godzilla, each of which you can also stream on HBO Max. But if you’re mainly looking for a way to watch these monsters face off for free, just keep on reading for everything you need to know.

Right now, HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online. After its premiere on Wednesday, March 31 at 12AM PT, or 3AM ET, Godzilla vs. Kong will remain available to stream on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for one month, or 31 days. What that means is that you have until Friday, April 30 to catch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max until it leaves the platform during the rest of its theatrical run. If you’re not an existing subscriber, however, there are still options to stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free up ahead.

Although HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, there’s a way to try the service for free using Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a seven-day trial to check out both Hulu and HBO Max for free to new users, which is more than enough time to watch Godzilla vs. Kong and any of the other movies in the MonsterVerse while you’re at it. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to avoid the charge by canceling your subscription before your free trial is up.

For the AT&T customers out there, it’s worth checking to see if your plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Plenty of plans—including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium—are eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. You can check out the steps to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

Godzilla vs. Kong is available to stream on HBO Max beginning on March 31, 2021, until it leaves the service on April 30, 2021.

