Watch Glee’s Lea Michele Go Crazy At Kohl’s

Actress Lea Michele is the new face for Candies at Kohls and we have the fun behindthescenes video to prove it!As the new brand ambassador for Candie’s, Michele is now on the list of other starlets who’ve repped the brand in the past, includingVanessa Hudgens, Destiny’s Child, Fergie andHilary Duff.

The 25 yearold Glee star shows us why she is so in demand right now on the red carpet (and for retail campaigns!). Michele takes a break from her girlyGlee persona and channels her inner domestic goddess while showing off her killer legs as she models summer dresses and high heels for the iconic brand.

If you cant get enough of Michele strutting her stuff on the red carpet, check out this video where the star makes some adorable poses that make us love her even more!

